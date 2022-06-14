After a fight, Justice decides that devices that keep a 12-year-old boy alive should be turned off – Revista Crescer

+



The parents of Archie Battersbee, 12, lost the battle in British justice and will have to say goodbye to the boy, as the devices that keep him alive in the hospital will be turned off, as per the decision of the Supreme Court. Although the boy was already declared brain dead, the couple Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee had hope, because the heart was still working.

+ Baby wakes up from coma days after doctors decided to turn off the devices

Judge ruled that doctors will be able to turn off the devices that keep young Archie, 12, alive (Photo: Reproduction / The Sun)

Archie is in a coma in a London hospital and his mother has told local journalists she is devastated by the decision. “I am devastated and extremely disappointed in the judge’s decision after weeks of fighting a legal battle, when I wanted to be at my son’s bedside,” she said. “I am disgusted that the hospital and the judge have not taken into consideration the wishes of his family,” she added.

The mother also said that she intends to continue fighting for the cause, even after losing her son. “I don’t believe Archie has had enough time. From the beginning I always thought, ‘What’s the rush?’ His heart is still beating, he grabbed my hand, and as a mother, and my mother’s instinct, I know my son is still there.” around the legal definition of death. “I know miracles, when people come back from brain death,” the woman said. “We intend to appeal. This is just the beginning. I will not give up my fight for my son,” she added.

know more

The case was in the hands of Judge Arbuthnot of the Family Division of the London High Court. After requesting more tests and medical opinions, she made her decision, released on Monday morning (13). “I think that the irreversible cessation of brainstem function has been conclusively established. I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to stop mechanically ventilating Archie Battersbee; to extubate Archie Battersbee; to stop administering medication to Archie Battersbee and not attempt any cardio or pulmonary resuscitation on Archie Battersbee when cardiac output ceases or respiratory effort ceases. The steps I set out above are legal,” he said.

Alistair Chesser, Medical Director of the Barts Health NHS Trust, who is in charge of the hospital where Archie is admitted, said: “This is a sad and difficult time for Archie’s family and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened. In accordance with the guidelines issued by the court, our medical specialists will provide the best possible care while life support is withdrawn. We are also ensuring there is time for the family to decide if they want to appeal before any changes in care are made.”

What happened to Archie?

Young Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home on April 7. His mother Hollie said she had spent a perfect afternoon with the boy. “I was in my room when Archie walked in with this bag and a cheeky look on his face. He was going to tease me — that’s how he is, always on edge,” the mother reported. “He offered me a candy, but I could see he had our pet rabbit, Simian, in his bag. I laughed with him and told him to put the rabbit back. He left my room and I texted him,” Hollie recalled.

Minutes later, the mother noticed that the young man was very quiet, however, she did not worry much. “He’s 12, he doesn’t need me on top of him at home all the time,” she declared. However, after leaving her room, she was faced with a tragedy: Archie was already passed out. He was found with a bandage around his neck. The family then took him straight to Southend University Hospital and then transferred him to the Royal London, where he is now.

“At first I thought it was a freak accident, but since it happened, I’ve been wondering if Archie could be participating in an ‘online challenge,’” Hollie said.

If you have or know a story you want to share with CRESCER, send it to our e-mail address [email protected]

know more

Want to access all of CRESCER’s exclusive content? Click here and subscribe!