After appeals trial, Everton Cunha starts serving prison sentence in Brusque

Everton Cunha, aka Kankinha, convicted of causing an accident on the Gentil Batisti Archer highway, which connects Brusque to Nova Trento, on March 12, 2016, began serving time at the Advanced Prison Unit (UPA) in Brusque. Silciane de Fátima Stivanin, 37, and Joanir Quevedo dos Santos, 35, died in the accident.

After the appeals trial, Everton turned himself in to begin serving his sentence. As determined by The Municipality, he presented himself at the UPA in Brusque about 30 days ago. The case became final, when there is no longer any possibility for the defense to file an appeal.

Everton was initially sentenced to nine years and six months in prison by a popular jury on August 23, 2019. The sentencing council held that he was guilty of the deaths of Silciane and Joanir, in addition to grievous bodily harm to Luiz Antônio Marchi and slight by Douglas Eduardo Stivanin, son of Silciane.

In 2020, the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJ-SC) reduced Everton’s sentence, which went to seven years and six months in prison, in a semi-open regime.

remember the case

According to the Civil Police investigation, Everton Cunha was returning from a “rib” in Canelinha, in the company of his friend. After the accident, Everton called the Fire Department and left the scene. He later claimed that witnesses threatened him and, for fear of being attacked, he decided to leave the scene before firefighters arrived.

Everton was jailed for a month after turning himself in, and was released on probation because the TJ-SC granted him habeas corpus. After being convicted by the jury, he received the benefit of appealing in freedom.

More about the case:

– Everton Cunha presents himself to the police after being spotted in a bar in Brusque

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube