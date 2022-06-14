AliExpress brings electronics with up to 74% off

Throughout this week, AliExpress promises to offer a series of short-lived flash deals on products from various categories with discounts of up to 74%.

Promotional prices will be released every day, between June 13th and 19th, always at 21 pm (Brasilia time) and with the offers lasting only 3 hours. New offers will be released every day.

However, as it is a promotional action, prices may change slightly, and availability may depend on the amount of items in stock.

Check out some examples of offers that will be released each day:

June 13: Portable Wall Projector (61% off)

Compatible with the Android operating system, the portable device has the ability to project images of movies and series on a wall or screen up to 3.81 meters, simulating a 150-inch TV. In the offer, the product comes out with a 61% discount, starting at R$ 1,082.90.

June 14: Razer gaming mouse (57% off)

With a 26,000 dpi optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons and 11 RGB lighting zones, AliExpress will promotionally lower the price of the Razer mouse from R$688.54 to R$286.17.

June 15: Cycle computer with GPS (64% off)

Wireless gadget allows you to measure speed, cadence and distance traveled with the bike, in addition to pairing with the cell phone for the user to receive call and message notifications. The Igpsport IGS620 has IPX7 water resistance and will be 64% cheaper, starting at R$453.94.

June 16: Key Kit (47% off)

The product has a ratchet-type key ki with 46 pieces in chrome vanadium steel, for automotive repairs. The kit includes the carrying case and will cost R$ 52.93, a 47% discount.

June 17: 4-in-1 Charger (41% off)

Charging station that allows you to connect four devices simultaneously, such as smartphones and notebooks, including the possibility of 45w fast charging for Samsung devices. AliExpress promises a 41% discount, starting at R$168.21.

June 18: Smartwatch (74% off)

This smart watch from Maimo – a subsidiary of Xiaomi – will be 74% cheaper, starting at R$96.33. The product can be used as a sleep and physical activity tracker, as well as offering apps such as alarm clock, push messages, and Alexa support.

June 19: drone (59% off)

With a promotional price starting at R$ 355.38, the professional drone has a flight range of 3,000 meters, a range of 28 minutes in the air and a recording capacity of up to 8k. The gadget also has a 360º feature that allows you to avoid obstacles.

