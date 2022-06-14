Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched with round and square versions, AMOLED screen and more

This Monday (13), the Chinese amafita subsidiary of Xiaomilaunched the Zepp E smartwatch. The smartwatch has two versions, one with the square design and the other with the classic round shape to suit all tastes. O Amazfit Zepp E has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen in the variant with the square dial and 1.28 inches on the circular model. Both the watches have always-on mode and are water resistant to depths of up to 50 meters.

As for the health features, Amazfit highlighted that the ZEPP E can monitor the body’s heart rate and blood oxygen level, as well as provide detailed information about the user’s sleep. In terms of fitness, the Amazfit Zepp E supports 87 sport modesincluding 11 pro modes such as running, walking, cycling (indoor and outdoor), skiing, freestyle and more.