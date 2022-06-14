BH City Hall announces return of mandatory masks in closed places – Rádio Itatiaia

The city of Belo Horizonte announced a decline in flexibility measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed the mandatory use of masks in closed places in the capital. Confirmation was anticipated by the Itatiaia and made by the municipal secretary of Health, Cláudia Navarro, in a press conference this Monday (13).

A new decree will be published this Tuesday (14), with initial validity until July 31. The new measure arrives almost two months after the release of the protection item. On April 27, PBH decreed that masks would no longer be mandatory, and the next day, a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality (DOM).

According to Navarro, vaccination coverage in BH is still not enough, with emphasis on the second dose in children aged 5 to 11 years. For the new decree, the mask will be mandatory in health units, shopping malls, in public transport, in addition to classrooms, whether in public or private institutions. Outside the classrooms, in external environments, the permission will be up to the schools.

It will also be mentioned in the document the recommendation to use the item even in open places. Football stadiums and fairs, for example, will not be mandatory, but the prefecture’s recommendation for the use of protection will be maintained. “Requesting proof of vaccination will not guide the protocol”, points out Navarro.

Between April and May, BH recorded a 552% increase in positive cases for Covid-19 – at the same time, the search for tests more than doubled in the capital. According to the latest epidemiological bulletin published, dated Friday (10), this year alone, more than 90,000 people were infected by the disease, of which 589 died.