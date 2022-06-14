check out a summary of everything that happened

June is traditionally known as the window of big revelations in the realm of games. In 2022, the community has already seen the latest from State of Play, Summer Game Fest, Future Game Show, Xbox and even the PC Gaming Show. Now it was Capcom’s turn to reveal more details about its projects for the coming months.

With that in mind, the MeuPlayStation prepared this summary for you to stay on top of everything that happened in the showcase from the Japanese publisher. The first snippet of Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay, Resident Evil Village DLC, more details about Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6 were the big news that appeared there.

News that happened at the Capcom showcase

Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay snippet

DLCs ​​and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 release date on the new generation

