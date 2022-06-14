Check out the Minecraft Legends trailer and details

Yesterday (12), as part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcasea Mojang Studios revealed the minecraft legendsa new strategy and action game developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and which will be released in 2023. Minecraft Legends takes players to the universe Minecraft in a fun and unique way, while featuring heroic battles to defend the Overworld.

In Minecraft Legends, players will discover a peaceful, familiar and mysterious place filled with lush biomes and rich resources. However, this beautiful landscape is on the verge of a terrible change: the invasion of piglins threatens to corrupt the Overworld. It’s up to players to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you’ll recognize from the Minecraft universe) to form valuable alliances and lead strategic battles against the fierce invaders of the Nether.

According to the company, “the game will have a very exciting campaign that will present many surprises for both new and experienced players. And for those who want to play with friends, there will be co-op online campaign and competitive multiplayer, which we look forward to sharing more with later this year.”

“To deliver on our vision as an action strategy game, we knew we needed to partner with a team that could help us bring Minecraft Legends to life in the best possible way. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Blackbird Interactive, a team of developers with a long history of delivering great strategy games.”

Via: Xbox/YouTube