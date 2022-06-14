Cigarette: tips on how to quit smoking

Curitiba, June 13, Monday by Bruno Dias — Cigarettes are a practice that poses several risks to human health. Therefore, it is estimated that about 22 million people in Brazil consume tobacco. Therefore, we are going to give you some tips to give up this bad habit once and for all.

Here are some tips to quit smoking for good.

Beforehand, know that when a user decides to stop smoking, his body is resisted by the constant presence of chemicals in the bloodstream. So, a good tip to reduce the effects of not smoking is to use a little baking soda under your tongue.

That is, when you feel the urge to smoke, resort to baking soda to reduce your desire. Also, use cayenne pepper to stop the urge to light a cigarette. However, know that it should be applied to the tongue in a low amount.

The nicotine patch can be a great ally in this process until you no longer consume the cigarette. Ahead, know that exercising can be a good way to release the energy accumulated by the body.

Finally, anxiety is a very common withdrawal symptom. In addition, you may feel more irritable, have a headache and lack concentration. Although it’s not easy, don’t hesitate to give up this habit. If necessary, seek professional help to assist you in this process.

