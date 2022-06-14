Climacteric depression | Drauzio Varella











The drop in hormones that precedes menopause increases the risk of developing depressive symptoms, but physical and environmental factors also play a role. Understand in the matter.

THE menopause it is known as a period of many physical, psychic and emotional transformations. But the truth is that these changes start before menopause itself, in the so-called climacteric.

The climacteric is the transition period between the reproductive and non-reproductive phases. During this period, symptoms such as the famous hot flashes begin to appear (hot flashes), sweating, palpitations, irregular menstrual cycles, vaginal dryness and also changes in the nervous system.

It is these changes in the nervous system that increase the risk of developing depressive symptoms and/or episodes.

But why does this happen?

This topic was addressed by Dr. Joel Rennó, director of the Women’s Mental Health Program at the USP Institute of Psychiatry and coordinator of the ABP’s Women’s Mental Health Commission, at the VII International Symposium on Neurosciences of the Brazilian Psychiatry Association (ABP).

According to the data demonstrated by the professional, cohort studies show a 45% to 68% increased risk for developing depressive symptoms in the climacteric (such as depressed mood, insomnia, loss of pleasure in activities, etc.) . In this case, we speak of “depressive symptoms” when the person has one or more symptoms of depression. depressionbut does not meet sufficient criteria for the diagnosis of depression itself.

For women who have had a depressive episode at some point in their lives, the risk of developing a depressive episode during the climacteric is 2x to 4x times that of those who have never experienced a depressive condition.

Risk factors

But although the hormonal fluctuation has a big impact on a woman’s mental health, it is not the only factor that defines the development of depression or not. The psychiatrist highlights that risk factors are divided into three categories:

Biological: reproductive hormones, genetics, the relationship between genes X environment;

Psychosocial: personality traits, recent stressful events, level of social support, history of exposure to traumatic events;

Health in general: quality of life habits, physical conditions, smoking, obesityexisting psychiatric disorders.

In addition, the socioeconomic condition itself has its influence: women in a situation of unemployment and/or low income, low education and who are part of some social minority (eg black women, LGBT+, PCD) have this increased vulnerability.

What is the role of hormones in the central nervous system?

Estrogens act on the release of neurotransmitters essential for the harmonious functioning of the central nervous system, such as serotonin.

In addition, allopregnanolone – a neurosteroid linked to progesterone – acts on certain structures in the brain, causing an anxiolytic and antidepressant effect.

When the level of production of these hormones drops, the central nervous system becomes unbalanced, which causes symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, depression and other mood swings.

An important point in the investigation of these symptoms is even the differentiation between depressive symptoms and those of the climacteric itself, since they are very similar, but do not always respond to the same treatment.

Treatment

There is still no universal protocol for the treatment of climacteric depression. There are studies being developed with allopregnanolone, but so far, the path is defined by the physician’s evaluation.

There are three more traditional options: treatment with antidepressants that act on serotonin (SSRI/SNRI), hormonal treatment or treatment that combines the use of antidepressants and hormones. The Doctor. Rennó emphasizes that hormone therapy should not be indicated exclusively for the treatment of depressive symptoms, since it involves a series of possible side effects that must be weighed by the professional together with the patient.

If you identified with the symptoms, look for a professional for evaluation.

