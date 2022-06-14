Councilors approve transfer of R$ 2.150 million to the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Institute

Bill 044/2022 was approved on the afternoon of this Monday (13), authorizing the Municipal Executive Branch to transfer, as financial aid, to the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Institute (INSA), in the amount of R$ 2,150. 000.00 The approval took place in an extraordinary session at the Umuarama City Council. INSA collaborators followed the session and were thrilled with the approval.

The measure, considered on an emergency basis, takes into account the recent interdiction of the hospital by the Health Surveillance (on May 20), at the request of the Public Ministry, which pointed out that the Hospital had been operating in precarious operating conditions for more than six months. . After the proper regularizations, the hospital resumed calls on June 6th.

“As a result, the emergency caused by the closure of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Institute has posed challenges to the management of the hospital and to the population of Umuarama and the region, which is unable to rely on the services provided by the institution, as the nobles know. councilors. Without a doubt, health is a constitutionally protected right, as provided for in art. 196 of the 1988 Federal Constitution: Health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other aggravations and at universal and equal access to actions and services for its promotion, protection and recovery”, highlighted Mayor Hermes Pimentel in a message sent to councilors.

According to the project, the amount received as financial aid should be destined exclusively for the cost of health services and to meet the expenses with the acquisition of materials, medicines, medical fees, personnel expenses and social charges. The resource comes from the financial surplus calculated in the Balance Sheet for the year 2021.

Luís Carlos Cortez Denerusson, director-president of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Institute, spoke with OBlessed about the subject. He said that the Chamber returned resources to the Executive and the mayor asked the councilors to allocate these amounts to philanthropic institutions.

“We turned to councilors, as the Institute has been going through a complicated phase. They were sensitized, unanimously approved and gave this credit of confidence to the Institute. And we will know how to use these resources for the benefit of the community”, he explained, adding that the use of the funds will be monitored to ensure the smoothness of the process.

Join our WhatsApp group and receive OBemdito news first hand.

