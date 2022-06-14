Covid-19: São Carlos records three more deaths; occupancy in the ICU/Sus reaches 100%

São Carlos recorded three more deaths from COVID-19 this Monday (13/06), totaling 603 deaths from the disease in the municipality.

A 63-year-old woman with comorbidities (uterine, bladder, kidney and spine cancer) died in the public network since 06/11. The patient had already received 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A 62-year-old woman also died, hospitalized in a public network since the 03/06th with comorbidities (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease). The patient had already received 4 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The death of an 86-year-old woman who was admitted to a stabilization bed at UPA Vila Prado on 06/12 with comorbidity (asthmatic bronchitis) was also recorded. The patient had already received 4 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

330 more positive tests and 636 negative tests for COVID-19 were recorded this Monday (13/06).

Two patients positive for COVID-19 are in a stabilization bed, one in the UPA of Vila Prado and another in the UPA of Santa Felicia. They are awaiting transfer to a public hospital via CROSS (Central for Regulation of Health Services Offers).

