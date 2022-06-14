Covid: Average deaths grows 46% and is above 160 – 06/13/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 53 deaths from Covid and 22,719 cases of the disease, this Monday (13). The moving average of deaths from the disease grew by 46% compared to the data of two weeks ago and reached 161 per day.

There is also growth in the moving average of cases of the disease, which now stands at 44,627 per day, a value 70% higher than that recorded two weeks ago.

With this Monday’s data, the country has lost 668,230 lives and 31,495,034 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

This Monday, Brazil registered the application of 2,859,325 doses. According to data from the state health departments, 52,664 second doses were applied. Also recorded were 2,092 single doses, 672,854 booster doses and 2,183,627 fourth doses.

The first doses had a negative value (-51,912).

There were negative records in Amazonas, with -5,619 second doses. Ceará also recorded -2,969 single doses. In the case of Espírito Santo, -12,146 second doses were recorded. Piauí also corrected its numbers and recorded -87,570 first doses. Finally, Rio Grande do Norte recorded -7,333 second doses.

Thus, a total of 178,748,205 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against Covid, there are already 167,045,549 people with both doses or with one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 83.21% of the population with the 1st dose and 77.76% of Brazilians with both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

So far, 96,637,923 people have taken a booster dose. Another 4,315,726 took the fourth dose of the vaccine.

The consortium also gathers the record of vaccine doses administered to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 62.12%, totaling 12,735,037. In the same age group, 36.40% (7,462,932) received the second dose or the single dose.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 was affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, which led to the lack of updates in several states for long periods of time.

The consortium of press vehicles recently updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.

Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​