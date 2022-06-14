Covid: Use of masks is again mandatory in BH in closed places

The secretary of health of Belo Horizonte, Cláudia Navarro, informed, in a press conference on the afternoon of this Monday (13), that the use of masks becomes mandatory in closed environments in Belo Horizonte. The rule goes into effect this Tuesday (14) and will, at least, until July 31. Inside football stadiums and at fairs, for example, there is no obligation. In open areas of schools, it is up to the management to decide.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin of the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), in the last 24 hours, 13,099 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the state.

In the same period, 18 deaths were recorded in Minas Gerais. In an interview given last week to O TEMPO, the former member of the extinct committee to deal with Covid, the infectologist Unaí Tupinambás, had already considered that this measure was indispensable, in addition, he considers that the capital of Minas Gerais is undergoing a fourth wave of contamination of the new coronavirus.

