Covid: why some vaccines protect longer than others

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Covid: why some vaccines protect longer than others 1 Views

  • Rachel Schraer
  • BBC health reporter

A young woman being vaccinated

Credit, Getty Images

Many countries are considering whether to offer more booster doses of the vaccine that protects against Covid-19 to anticipate the risk of new waves of infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that, for the time being, doses be prioritized for the most vulnerable people.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health already recommends three doses for the entire population aged 12 to 49 years. For those over 50 or who have an immunity problem, a fourth dose is indicated.

But why does this immunizer seem to need repeated doses, when protection from other vaccines can last a lifetime?

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Doctors will remove woman’s appendix, find 270 gallstones

A photographer from São Paulo discovered that she had more than 270 gallstones after undergoing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved