Dentist dies after physical fitness test of Ceará Military Police contest

Last Sunday (12), a dentist 30-year-old died after becoming ill during the physical fitness test at the public contest of the Military Police of Ceará.

According to family members, Darlene Sonaria Ferreira suffered a heart attack during one of the tests held in Fortaleza and could not resist.

THE dentist is from Riacho de Santana, in Rio Grande do Norte, but currently worked in the municipality of Iracema, in the interior of Ceará.

“She was always that way of getting things in the grip. She wanted to be an officer of the PM. She always lived far from home in search of her dreams”, he said to a cousin of the dentist in an interview with G1.

Secretary mourns death of dentist

By means of a note, the Public Security Secretariat (SSPDS) informed that the candidate Darlene Sonaria Ferreira felt sick during the Physical Capacity Assessment test of the public tender for admission to the position of Second Lieutenant of the Cadre of Complementary Officers of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE).

“She was promptly attended to by the medical team that attends the test on the spot, being taken, soon after, to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), where she arrived conscious, but ended up dying”, says the secretary.

The SSPDS regretted the death of the dentist and emphasized that the Physical Capacity Assessment stage is the responsibility of the organizer of the event, in this case, the Fundação para o Vestibular da Universidade Estadual Paulista – VUNESP, and that all candidates present a medical certificate that proves the health conditions of the participant to carry out the Physical Capacity Assessment, in addition to signing the “Term of Responsibility”.

The city hall of Iracema mourned the death of the dentist and reported that it sympathizes with the whole family and friends.