Doctors will remove woman’s appendix, find 270 gallstones

A photographer from São Paulo discovered that she had more than 270 gallstones after undergoing emergency surgery to remove her inflamed appendix. More common cases present between one and two stones in the organ, but she, who lived “on painkillers” for a few years, thinking she had back pain, was surprised to wake up from the operation.

Ludmila Teixeira Lourenço, 31, better known as Lud Lower in her photo work, told UOL I had been experiencing severe abdominal pain on my return from a work trip. On a trip to the hospital, the photographer was diagnosed with appendicitis. After undergoing a videolaparoscopy to remove the organ, she ended up having her gallbladder removed too, without knowing it. In it were found more than two hundred pebbles.

When I woke up from the surgery, a nurse said: ‘Look at this here that was inside you’. And he handed me a bag with the stones. He showed the stones to his colleagues and most of them had never seen such a large amount.

Doctor Paulo Tosi, from Hospital Vitória Anália Franco, performed the surgery and says that Ludmila’s case is “out of the box”.

“The organ was enlarged, about 25 centimeters long, and contained more than 270 stones,” Tosi said.

Ludmila had more than 270 gallstones Image: Personal Archive/Lud Lower

“In 28 years of work, I’ve seen two or three patients with gallbladder full of stones. Usually it’s one or two stones, at most ten,” said Tosi, who has been a digestive system surgeon since 1989 and specialized in videolaparoscopy since 1994.

Ludmila says that about three years ago she suffered from back pain that radiated to the abdomen. In December 2020, an exam showed the gallbladder stone, but she was unable to have the surgery due to the covid-19 pandemic. At the time, surgeries considered elective were suspended by medical plans.

“I was in a lot of pain and spent three years on dipyrone”, the patient reports. In April, she went to the hospital with severe abdominal pain, but the tests showed nothing abnormal and Ludmila was medicated and sent back home.

“I came home on corticosteroids and opioids, everything hurt and I was on bed for two weeks. I even went to the orthopedist because they said the pain was in the spine. I started doing physical therapy, but the pain did not go away”, he reports.

Ludmila says she spent three years feeling abdominal and back pain Image: Personal Archive/Lud Lower

I got used to living with pain 7 on a scale of 10. I was exhausted, with anxious crises to do anything and to eat, because my body already knew what it would be like after eating. For years my body had been in chaos, in inflammation.

About a month ago, Ludmila went on a business trip and returned with severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

After going to the hospital and undergoing a CT scan, she was diagnosed with appendicitis and admitted for emergency surgery.

The Doctor. Paulo Tosi says that he had to “take advantage” to also remove the patient’s gallbladder. “I joked that she got a bonus,” said the doctor. According to him, the two conditions (appendicitis and gallstones) were not related.

What is the gallbladder for?

“The gallbladder is an organ attached to the digestive tract, which serves as a reservoir for bile. The liver produces bile, which is stored in the gallbladder. Under normal conditions, when food reaches the intestine, the gallbladder contracts and releases bile inside the duodenum for digestion, mainly of fats”, explains Dr. Cough.

According to the specialist, gallstones are composed mainly of cholesterol and bile salts.

Image shows the gallbladder Image: iStock

“When the gallbladder does not work well, the bile tends to stay still and very concentrated, which causes this phenomenon of hardening”, he explains.

The surgery took just half an hour and Ludmila’s recovery is going smoothly. “In her case, as the gallbladder was no longer working, she will not have any changes. The surgery only brings benefits”, says Tosi.

According to him, surgery to remove the gallbladder is commonplace and one of the most frequent in videolaparoscopy. The condition is also more common in women, affecting four times more women than men.

“There are some risk factors. People from the fourth decade of life, obese patients, fertile patients, usually women who already have children, more commonly develop some malfunction in the gallbladder. There may be a hormonal issue, but it is not known for sure “, says the doctor — Ludmila is a mother, but it is not possible to link this to the health problem, at first.

“In the case of Ludmila, what calls attention is the development of so many calculations in such a short time”, highlighted Tosi.