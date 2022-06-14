End of Internet Explorer: Browser will be discontinued this week | browsers

After almost 27 years of existence, Internet Explorer will be officially discontinued this Wednesday (15). As of this date, IE 11, the latest version of the browser, will no longer be supported on Windows 10. When clicking on browser shortcuts, users will be directed to Microsoft Edge, the current Windows 11 default browser that uses the same engine as Google Chrome. It is worth remembering that Microsoft announced the end of the browser in May of last year. Before that, however, Office 365 online applications had already stopped working in Internet Explorer.

The company’s main justification for ending Internet Explorer is to offer a better user experience with Edge and to provide a platform compatible with modern websites and applications. This includes browsing safety, as the browser launched in 2015 offers greater protection against phishing and malware attacks.

According to the company itself, Microsoft Edge is also faster to fix vulnerabilities. The Windows 11 browser can deliver security patches within days, or even hours, while Internet Explorer 11 delivers updates monthly.

To make it compatible with IE, Edge brings the Internet Explorer mode, which supports sites and applications based on the old browser, such as ActiveX controls. To activate it, just enter the Microsoft Edge settings, click on “Default Browser” and, in the “Allow websites to load in Internet Explorer mode” field, select “Allow”.

Browser discontinuity, however, does not happen on all versions of Windows at the same time. For now, those affected will be end users of Windows 10, who use the operating system on home devices. Starting Wednesday (15), these people will be redirected to Microsoft Edge when clicking on Internet Explorer shortcuts.

Support continues for Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and Server. In addition to these, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC and Enterprise IoT LTSC versions will also not be affected. Most systems, however, will lose Internet Explorer by 2023 — in some versions, the browser remains alive until 2029. The current IE 11 download page only allows you to download the program on Windows 7.

Internet Explorer was released in August 1995, on the also historic Windows 95. In a short time, IE became the world’s leading browser. Between 2002 and 2003 — that is, less than 10 years after its emergence — the browser was used by 95% of computers on the market.

The supremacy continued for many years. In 2010, the tool was still the most used in the world, with 59.9% of the market. The second and third places were Firefox and Chrome, with 24.5% and 6.7%, respectively.

But from 2011 onwards, the drop was vertiginous. The entry of Safari and the consolidation of Chrome, browsers that grew a lot with the popularization of cell phones, helped in this process.

