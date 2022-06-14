Epic Games Store mega promotion has games up to 90% off

The Epic Games Store is offering discounts of up to 90% on several games. Promotions end next Thursday, June 16th.

Those who buy games in the store still get a 25% discount to take advantage of the occasion and also buy PC games at a more affordable price. The 25% coupon is only eligible if the cart is at least R$74.99.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the latest title in Ubisoft’s acclaimed franchise, is 60% off, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, 2015 Game of the Year winner, is 80% off, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, real-time strategy game, has 90% off discount.

Games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Mafia: Definitive Edition, GTA V: Premium Edition and Cyberpunk 2077 are 50% off. All, remembering, until the next day 16.

In addition to the discounts, Epic Games is offering the Maneater game for free until 12 pm on June 16th. To redeem the game without spending anything, just have an active account on the platform.