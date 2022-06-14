Exhaustive list: families live a mix of perplexity and insecurity with cuts – Nacional

Maristela Barros Mayer Ferreira, vice president of Agraa, with her daughter Clarice Jannine, 36, autistic (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The decision of the Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), on June 8, defining that health plan operators start to adopt the so-called ‘exclusive list’ instead of the ‘exemplary list’ – used until then -, that is, that companies be released from covering procedures that are not included in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list, a reason for indignation, revolt and apprehension among parents, guardians and health institutions.

Maristela Barros Mayer Ferreira, mother of Clarissa Jannine, 36 years old, who has autism. She warns that the impacts of the new taxing role are disastrous, mainly because the treatment that has already started is completely lost. “Any change in routine for someone with autism is already impactful. Now, you will break or restrict and, who knows, you will even have to change the care clinic, leave a private clinic that meets the health plan and go to a line at SUS It’s not easy, it’s very sad. Families will lose a lot.”

She is also vice president of the Nossa Senhora das Graas Disability Support Association (Agraa), which is located in the Carlos Prates neighborhood in BH.

The institution is a non-profit, charitable institution, run by parents and educators of people with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). “We were hoping that the votes would be in favor of the explanatory role, which is what has been used until now. But an exhaustive role will greatly restrict the services, especially the therapeutic ones. It is difficult to say how much time you will establish to help the development of a child with autism , 20, 30 sessions. This is unacceptable”, he comments.

“Only those who see the reality of a child with autism know that this care is continuous, long-term and sometimes indefinitely, because each development depends on a technique, a methodology. , we understand that it was a defeat, he won what is on paper, we regret it and we have no perspective going forward”.

Maristela emphasizes that the decision of the STJ is regrettable: “I have a personal reality at home, my daughter is 36 years old, she comes from the 1980s, at a time when autism was not treated. It was neglected by the government due to lack of policies at the time. Today, there is service, but on paper. The truth is that families complain that in SUS health centers services are restricted to 15, 30 minutes and a once every 15 days. With the pandemic, the service was totally precarious. The impacts are dramatic and we cannot measure the damage to the future of these families”.

Understand

Many procedures will no longer be covered by operators. The decision will affect the treatment of thousands of patients who had guaranteed access to therapies, medications and surgeries in court, since the plans are not required to cover procedures, treatments, therapies, surgeries that are not included in what is determined by the ANS.