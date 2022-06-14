FDA attests to the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine for children under five

Application in young children and babies will be decided next Wednesday by external experts

Kevin David/A7 Press/Estadão Content –

Pfizer vaccine is applied to children and adolescents also in Brazil



THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA)organ of United States which has a role similar to anvisa in Brazil, published a study on the application of the pfizer Against the Covid-19 in children under five years of age. According to the US government agency, the application of three doses of the immunizer to babies from six months to four years of age did not raise new safety concerns, and was able to prevent infection by the virus. The age group is the only one that has not yet had vaccination against the coronavirus authorized in the North American country, nor in Brazil. According to the FDA, only 3% of cases are in children in this age group, but they have had more hospitalizations and deaths than those aged between five and 17 – about 30,000 children have been hospitalized and 500 have died in the US due to cancer. Covid-19. The study was carried out with 1,415 children under five years of age, and the three doses demonstrated 80% effectiveness in preventing the disease. The results of the manufacturer Moderna were released on Friday, 10th, also with positive signaling, despite having lower efficacy – about 40% to 50% with two doses, and tests with the booster dose are still being carried out.

On Wednesday, the 15th, the FDA will ask an independent panel of experts to give an opinion on whether to allow children to be vaccinated, after debate on the data from the studies; if they are approved, it will still be up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to also give the go-ahead for the campaign to begin, after consulting its own experts, and defining guidelines for applications. In Brazil, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for pediatric use in children between five and 12 years of age, with a dose that is one third of those applied to those aged 13 and over. Moderna’s is not included in the National Plan for the Operationalization of the Vaccine against Covid-19.