Find out the best way to observe the supermoon that appears this Tuesday

Phenomenon happens again this Tuesday (14/6) and will peak at 0:00 am — from Tuesday to Wednesday – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Don’t be alarmed if you see the moon a little bigger than usual this Tuesday (14/6). This is a phenomenon known as a supermoon, which happens every year, according to member of the Astronomy Club of Brasília (CAsB) Maciel Sparreberger.

The expert explains that the phenomenon is nothing more than a normal full moon. The difference in size happens because of the orbit of the natural satellite. “The perigee, when the moon is closest to Earth, coincided with its full phase,” he says. “The moon will be 14% larger than at its apogee period — when it is furthest from our planet,” says Sparreberger.





About the time of the supermoon, Maciel says that it should rise around 18:00. “This happens during the full moon period. It is born when the sunset is occurring”, he clarifies. The peak of the phenomenon, according to the expert, should occur around 0:00 am — from Tuesday to Wednesday (15/6).

The moon’s distance to observers will be 357,000 km at the time of its rise. According to the CAsB member, the shortest distance should be around 352,000 km. “It varies. The moon’s orbit can be modified, sometimes, due to its gravitational interactions with the Earth”, he ponders.

Maciel Sparreberger says that there is no ideal place for those who want to watch the phenomenon. “It could be Praça do Cruzeiro, the JK Memorial, the edge of Lake Paranoá, the TV Tower and the Digital Tower. All are good places,” he considers. “Ideally, the observer’s eastern horizon should be clear. Even the apartment window, if it faces east, might be a good spot,” he comments.

Another tip from the astronomy club member is for the 9pm time. “Go to a dark (and safe) place and observe how much the moon illuminates the environment during this period, as it will be larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon (micromoon)”, he concludes.

