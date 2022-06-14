Forza Motorsport: see comparison of the new game with Forza Motorsport 7

The new game will be released in 2023 for Xbox and PC

The channel ElAnalistaDeBits at the YouTube made a comparison between the new Forza Motorsport and Forza Motorsport 7 of Xbox One/PCafter Microsoft announce yesterday (13) the first trailer with gameplay of Forza Motorsport.

The game is being developed by the studio turn 10 and will be released in the first half of 2023. It is the first version of the racing simulator developed for the new generation of consoles from Microsoft.

For comparison, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits used the trailer released by Microsoft with images of Forza Motorsport 7 taken from a PC with all graphics settings maxed out.

Check out the comparison below.

Among the main novelties found in the comparison, there are improvements in the lighting of the game and also in the items that make up the scenarios such as trees and bushes. The use of photogrammetry will allow the circuits to have much more detail than in the previous version. It is even remarkable the greater number of rivers and vegetation present in the new version.

The new game will have ray tracing for the reflections on the cars, previously the developer used reflections by cubemaps. Car bodywork and damage have also been improved, showing a greater level of detail and possibilities. The new Forza Motorsport It will also bring dynamic changes in weather and weather to the franchise, changing between day and night and also bringing rain during races.

Check out the first trailer below Forza Motorsport.

Check out the released gameplay demo.

Forza Motorsport is developed by the studio turn 10 and will be released in the second quarter of 2023. The game will be released for Xbox and PRAÇA and will be available at no additional cost on Xbox Game Pass and not PC Game Pass on launch day.

Did you like the comparison of Forza Motorsport and Forza Motorsport 7? Want to play at launch? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: El Analista De Bits / YouTube