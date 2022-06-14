games have a date to leave the service; check out

As with any subscription service in the world, not all offers in the catalog are permanent — and that would be no different with the new PS Plus. So, just as the service will receive new games as the months go by, some of them will soon be out of the pack.

In the library of the new PS Plus, Sony has already warned about the forecast of availability of four of the games. They are: Red Dead Redemption 2, NBA 2K22, Shadow Warrior 3 and WRC 10. Each of them will drop the Extra and Deluxe packs on a specific date. Look:

Shadow Warrior 3: available until July 5th;

NBA 2K22: Available through August 31;

WRC 10: available until August 31;

Red Dead Redemption 2: available until September 20;

It is worth mentioning that the library of the Extra and Deluxe plans are rotary, that is, it is natural for games to arrive and leave the service. In addition, the dates mentioned above are subject to change in the futuretherefore, may not be definitive.

Sony plans to update the new PS Plus catalog twice a month. One of them is already due to all subscribers of the Essential plan, where the monthly games are revealed — this month has God of War. The other will affect the availability of titles for the Extra and Deluxe levels.

New PS Plus: answer your main questions about the service

Those who are not yet aware of the changes in the new PS Plus may have several questions about the service. How does the upgrade work? What are the prices? To answer these questions, we have prepared a special article. Access here!