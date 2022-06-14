Get sick easily? Check out 5 habits that are lowering your immunity

With the circulation of Covid-19 and the proximity of winter, a season in which there is an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, having a strengthened immunity can avoid health problems.

“The body’s defenses rely on the bloodstream and lymphatic system to deliver nutrients to the entire body and get rid of toxins that can harm it. The best way to keep it strong is to live a healthy lifestyle”, explains infectious disease specialist Kenneth Abriola, from Manchester Memorial Hospital, in the United States, in an interview with the website Eat This, Not That.

Experts point out some habits that can harm immune health. Check out:

drink a lot of alcohol

Those who usually consume alcoholic beverages every week should be aware that just one day of drinking, whether on special occasions or not, can affect the immune system for up to 24 hours. “Alcohol has negative effects on our innate and adaptive immune cells,” says infectious disease specialist Heather Moday, from the Moday Center for Functional Medicine, in the United States.

In addition, the expert points out that chronic and excessive consumption of the substance also damages the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as protective T cells and neutrophils. “This disrupts intestinal barrier function and allows microbes to leak into the blood, resulting in inflammation,” she adds.

Smoke

Cigarettes can cause several damages to health, including making the body less prepared to fight diseases. “Smoking is known to compromise the balance of the immune system. This increases the risk of various immune and autoimmune disorders (conditions caused when the body mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues in the body), causes swelling and joint pain,” warns the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sleep badly

The right amount of restorative, quality sleep contributes to immune health. A study by the University of Washington, in the United States, shows that poor sleep can even affect the effectiveness of vaccines.

“What we’ve shown is that the immune system works better when a person gets enough sleep. Seven or more hours of sleep are recommended for optimal health,” says university co-director and study author Nathaniel Watson.

He also points out that when sleep-deprived people receive a vaccine, there is a lower antibody response and a greater propensity to contract the virus. “This provides further evidence that quality sleep is important for overall well-being and health, particularly immune,” he concludes.

Loneliness

The relationship between loneliness and immunity may seem less obvious. However, studies show that feeling lonely can have severe impacts on the immune system. Research from 2015, published in the scientific journal PNAS, shows that people identified as “isolated” have an increase in the body’s inflammation-related genes, which decreases the body’s ability to fight infections.

“This explains why lonely people are at greater risk of developing cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and viral infections,” says genomics researcher at the University of California, USA, Steve Cole, one of the study’s authors.

unbalanced diet

A healthy and diversified diet is essential to improve immunity to diseases. “What you put into your body is important to your overall health, including your immune system. I’m a big fan of the Mediterranean diet. It’s a great diet for immune health,” exemplifies rheumatologist and immunologist Cassandra Calabrese, from the Cleveland Clinic, USA.

See in the gallery foods that help increase immunity:

1 salmon Salmon is rich in omega 3Pixabay sunflower seed Sunflower seeds, like chestnuts, are rich in selenium.stock chestnuts Chestnuts are a superfoodiStock 02_lime burn The vitamin C present in citrus fruits, such as lemon, orange and tangerine, also strengthens the immune system.Nery Montenegro – Unsplash 1 olive oil Good fats are also recommended by the specialistPixabay 1 sweet potato Sweet potatoes are also on the list of foods that favor immunity, as they are rich in vitamin A.unsplash 0

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.