Goodbye! After more than 25 years of existence, Internet Explorer will be retired this week

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Goodbye! After more than 25 years of existence, Internet Explorer will be retired this week 1 Views

Internet Explorer will be permanently retired on Windows starting June 15th, next Wednesday. The browser will no longer be supported and may be disabled in some versions.

The purpose of the deactivation is to give more space to its successor, Microsoft Edge. The announcement of the retirement of Internet Explorer had been made in May 2021, “we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge”, the company said at the time.

publicity

Read too!

Microsoft Edge represents the “future of the internet,” according to the company. The browser was built on Chromium, a source code from Google.

The move to Microsoft Edge should be smooth. People who still use Internet Explorer will see their data, such as passwords and favorite websites, automatically sync in the new browser.

Microsoft Edge must already be installed on computers running Windows 10, if this is not your case, just download the browser from Microsoft’s official website. Shortcuts for IE will automatically redirect to Edge.

Image: Shutterstock

Although the retirement date is now approaching, the Internet Explorer deactivation process has been going on for quite some time. In 2021, the browser is no longer supported for Microsoft 365 Apps, as it could fail to use.

Google also left IE in 2021. The search giant stopped supporting the browser and most of its services stopped working, even searches had already been disabled.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Learn how to see the “Strawberry Supermoon” (and understand that name)

This Tuesday (14th), the full moon of June begins, which has a particularity: this month, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved