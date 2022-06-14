Group blocks lanes on Av. Parallel and asks for the transfer of a woman hospitalized in a health unit in Salvador | Bahia

A group of residents of Bairro da Paz, in Salvador, held a protest on Avenida Paralela and blocked a section of the road, in the early afternoon of this Monday (13).

At around 3:50 pm, the demonstration ended. According to the Salvador Transit Superintendence (Transalvador), traffic flows normally in the region.

According to the protesters, a woman who lives in the neighborhood suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) and was not transferred because the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) has no internet.

Friends and family said that the UPA would be without internet since last week, making the transfer impossible.

The Municipal Health Department confirmed that the Orlando Imbassahy Emergency Care unit, in Bairro da Paz, is temporarily without internet due to the rupture of the fiber optic cables of the telephone company that provides the service in the region.

However, according to SMS, the lack of internet has no impact on the insertion of the name of hospitalized patients in the State Regulation Center list, since medical reports are being sent via email.

The Department also pointed out that the patient was included in the regulatory list since Saturday (11), with periodic updating of her clinical status in the system. She remains hospitalized in the emergency unit while awaiting hospital transfer to continue treatment through the Regulation Center administered by the State Government Health Department (Sesab).

In the late afternoon, Sesab reported that the woman was transferred to the Hospital do Subúrbio.

According to Transalvador, the demonstration slowed traffic on a section of the road. Tires were used by the group to block the place, which caused slowdowns in vehicle traffic towards the airport.

1 of 1 Residents’ demonstration causes slowdown on Avenida Paralela — Photo: Fernanda Laís Demonstration by residents causes slowdown on Avenida Paralela — Photo: Fernanda Laís

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻