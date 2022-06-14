Health negotiates purchase of monkeypox vaccines, says secretary

In an interview with metropolises, the secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, said that the government is in talks to buy the vaccine against monkeypox. According to the manager, there has already been a meeting with the manufacturer, and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) intermediates the acquisition.

“The expectation is that the doses will arrive between the third and fourth quarters of this year, probably from August onwards”, details Medeiros in an interview with journalist Larissa Alvarenga, from the Metropolis Bulletin.

The secretary recalls that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not advocate mass vaccination against the disease: the government intends to immunize only health professionals (giving preference to diagnostic laboratory workers, who will have contact with contaminated samples) and people who had close contact with the infected patient. “It is a much more restricted target audience than that of Covid-19, for example”, he points out.

Medeiros also explains that the disease usually resolves on its own and, if monkeypox is suspected, the patient should look for a medical unit and undergo an RT-PCR exam. The entire health system in the country already has a notification form to pass any confirmed case to the government. “The reference laboratories have already been trained, and we even invited seven other Latin American countries to take part in this training”, he emphasizes.

