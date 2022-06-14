You’ve probably never stopped to think about how height can influence the emergence of diseases, Is not it? So, read on and understand better how height above or below average can favor the emergence of certain health problems.

Influence of height on the emergence of diseases

According to a recently published study, led by Sridharan Raghavan, who is part of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (USA), whether high or small, the stature of a person can increase the risk of a variety of health problems.

The work was published in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. The researchers used data from the VA Million Veteran Program, which has genetic and health information from more than 50,000 black adults and more than 200,000 white adults.

Results of the study on above-average height

The results served to confirm earlier findings that being tall is linked to a higher risk of conditions like atrial fibrillation and varicose veins, while having a lower risk for coronary heart disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

In addition, scientists have also identified new associations between being taller and an increased risk of peripheral neuropathy, which is a problem caused by damage to nerves in the extremities, as well as skin and bone infections such as leg and foot ulcers.

Despite this evidence, more research is needed to clarify some of these findings. Furthermore, future work may benefit from this study, perhaps expanding it to a more diverse international population.

Diseases related to short stature

Short stature is usually due to some underlying disease or malnutrition. Thus, it can happen as a consequence of growth hormone deficiency, GH, heart disease, hypothyroidism, among other problems.

As for the consequences of short stature, it is possible that bone problems may arise due to their malformation, in addition, women of very short height may have problems during pregnancy, especially when the woman is less than 1.50 m tall, which can cause increased fetal risk.