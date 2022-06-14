Ibaneis makes an exchange and exonerates the Assistant Secretary of Health of the DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) dismissed, this Tuesday (14/6), the assistant secretary of Health Assistance, Pedro Costa Queiroz Zancarano. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF).

Pedro, a dermatologist, had held the position since February. In his place will be the then superintendent of the Western Health Region, Luciano Moresco Agrizzi, an emergency physician whose appointment was published in the same edition of the document.

It is the first change in the portfolio since the gynecologist and obstetrician, Lucilene Maria Florêncio de Queiroz, took over as Secretary of Health of the Federal District. Former vice president of the Institute of Strategic Health Management of the DF (Iges-DF), Lucilene is the fifth to occupy the command of the portfolio during the Ibaneis government.

Find out who Lucilene Queiroz is, the new DF Health Secretary

She was the health superintendent of the West region from 2020 until May of this year. She even received the Buriti Medal of Merit, awarded to people who performed their duties with “zeal and dedication, or contributed in a relevant way to the improvement of the Public Administration of the Federal District”.

At the time when Osnei Okumoto was the secretary of the portfolio, Lucilene worked in the management as assistant secretary of Health Care at SES/DF. Between 2018 and 2019, the doctor held the position of superintendent of the Southwest region — where she had been since 2016.

