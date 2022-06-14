iOS 16 system arrives and leaves phones out: See which ones

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It was announced in early June 2022, at WWDC 2022, Apple’s event, the release of iOS 16, the new version of its operating system for the iPhone. Among the innovations are personalization, dynamic unlocking screen and the possibility of transferring the eSIM (chip) from one cell phone to another via Bluetooth.

iOS 16 is not yet available to users, but it should arrive on devices by the end of this year.

Apple’s updates don’t reach the older devices in the iPhone lineup. These cell phones can continue to be used, but without the improvements provided by the new versions.

Apple will not offer the new system to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which means that all models prior to these will also not be updated with iOS 16. Many were surprised by the announcement, especially in South America, where the device already was considered the most used in 2019.

Check the list of devices that can be updated with the new iOS 16.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max;

iPhone XR;

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2022);

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Main news of iOS 16

Here are some of the main tools available from the iOS 16 update:

Content filter;

Different styles for the lock screen;

Joint photo library for families;

Possibility of canceling and editing messages through iMessage;

Ability to schedule messages in Mail;

Updates to Maps, Home and Health;

Security improvements.

For more details about the update, visit the iOS 16 preview.

