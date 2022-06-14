Ituiutaba registers the second suspected case of monkeypox in Minas

The state of Minas Gerais is investigating a second suspected case of monkeypox. The fact was registered in Ituiutaba. The first suspected case in Minas is being investigated in Uberlândia.

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), the folder received, in the early evening of Monday (13), the notification of this suspected case of the disease verified in Ituiutaba. The secretariat was informed by the Pontal City Hall this Sunday (12).

The state has not yet released details about the suspected case of Ituiutaba. There is currently no information about the patient’s age and occupation. But it has already been informed by the Ituiutaba City Hall that it is a man, who presented some of the symptoms of the disease and sought care last Sunday (12).

The Municipal Health Department said that the patient is in good health and is in isolation at home, being monitored by the Department of Health Surveillance.

PATIENT IN UBBERLAND

The first suspected case of monkeypox in Minas, registered in Uberlândia and which is being investigated by SES-MG, was a patient who was hospitalized at the Uberlândia Medical Center (UMC) hospital and who died in the last week.

The patient was a 41-year-old criminal police officer who lived in Araguari and worked in Uberlândia. According to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas), suspected cases of the disease reported in Uberlândia and Ituiutaba have no history of displacement or travel abroad.

It was also informed that, in both cases, among the close contacts of both – who are being monitored -, there is still no symptomatic case of the disease.

The SES-MG advised that samples from the patients of the two suspected cases verified in the state were to be collected for analysis by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). The samples were collected and sent to the Foundation.

CONFIRMED CASES

The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed last Thursday (9). He is a 41-year-old resident of São Paulo (capital), who recently traveled to Spain. He is hospitalized at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in good clinical condition.

This Saturday (11), the São Paulo State Department of Health confirmed the second case of monkeypox in Brazil. This is a 29-year-old man who traveled to Europe in recent weeks and is isolated at his home in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

A third case of the disease was also confirmed this weekend. This is a patient in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

* Updated report to add information