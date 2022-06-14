Kojima Productions still has a great partnership with Sony

Kojima Productions announced a new cloud gaming-based project alongside Xbox at its showcase on Sunday, and fans of Hideo Kojima’s PlayStation works were concerned. The studio took to social media to make it clear that it still has a good partnership with the Japanese giant.

The developer apparently does not plan to ally with a publisher and will continue to act independently. So you can explore possibilities in movies, music and games. Check out the post shared on Twitter:

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

Death Stranding 2 is possible proof that the studio is still partnering with Sony. Back in May, actor Norman Reedus, who plays Sam Porter Bridges in the first game, spilled the beans and revealed the project’s existence. Shortly afterward, Hideo Kojima joked about the situation and “grounded him”.

