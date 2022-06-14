Learn how to see the “Strawberry Supermoon” (and understand that name)

This Tuesday (14th), the full moon of June begins, which has a particularity: this month, our natural satellite reaches the complete phase at the same time that its elliptical orbit makes its maximum approach to Earth – a point called perigee. When this happens, it is often called the Supermoon phenomenon, a term that originated among astrologers in the late 1970s.

Called the “Strawberry Moon”, this will only be the first Supermoon of 2022, with a second occurrence in July, called the “Deer Moon”. But why is the full moon phase given these designations?

The name Strawberry Full Moon has nothing to do with the color of the star, but with the fruit harvest season in the USA. Image: Barb Elkin – Shutterstock

First, it must be made clear that these names remain regardless of whether it is a Supermoon or not. In the case of the full moon in June, although the definition of “strawberry” seems to indicate a change in the color of the celestial body, the nickname is actually related to the strawberry harvest period in the USA, and was chosen by North American peoples. natives who went to the countryside to plant fruits and vegetables.

July marks the time when male deer antlers grow, so this month’s full moon is “of the Deer”, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac), one of the most traditional publications in the USA. Deer antlers undergo an annual cycle of shedding and regeneration, becoming progressively larger as the animals age.

Although being at perigee makes the Moon appear larger, it obviously does not increase in size. According to NASA estimates, during this moment of maximum approach to Earth, the perception of the Moon grows 14% in relation to the apogee (farthest point in the orbit), reaching up to 30% brighter.

Image: Playback/Vox

This time, the moon’s perigee will take place at exactly 8:52 am (Brasilia time). This means that the peak can only be seen in some regions of the planet. However, experts point out that, around 8 pm, it will occupy a favorable position to be seen from Brazil (8th to the east) and will be 99.5% illuminated.

If your observation point is not convenient (if the sky is cloudy, or the cold discourages you from leaving the house to contemplate the phenomenon), it is possible to follow everything on the internet.

O Virtual Telescope Project (Virtual Telescope Project), a service provided by the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory, based in Rome, Italy, will broadcast in real time starting at 4:15 pm ET on its YouTube channel. In addition, it will be possible to see the constellation of Scorpio and the red supergiant Antares, positioned just above the Moon.

