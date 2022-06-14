Ministry of Health monitors 88 cases of mysterious hepatitis in children

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 88 cases and seven deaths suspected to have been caused by the mysterious hepatitis that has attacked children and adolescents around the world. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The deaths under investigation took place in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte. In addition, there is also a suspicion that children who needed organ transplants developed the disease.

Cases of children and adolescents up to 17 years of age with acute hepatitis who tested negative for hepatitis A, B and C, dengue, zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, among other diseases, are suspected of mysterious hepatitis. The information is from the situation room set up by the Ministry of Health in May. The main symptoms are yellow skin and eyes, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There are 99 cases of the disease under investigation and 650 probable cases around the world.