Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and everything that happened at the company’s event

Event brought highly anticipated game trailers and updates.

This Monday (13), a new Summer Game Fest event brought news about games that fans have been waiting for — the Capcom Showcase. Overall, the broadcast brought updates from previously revealed games, such as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakand mainly news from the franchise Resident Evil.

Check out what happened below:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The massive update Monster Hunter Rise — Sunbreak — brought another gameplay trailer full of amazing bosses and a new area, the Jungle. New monsters will be added progressively over the months. Paid expansion is expected to arrive sometime June 30 and a free demo for Nintendo Switch and PRAÇAwith support for online matches of up to four players, will arrive tomorrow, June 14.

Exoprimal

Jurassic World and anthem meet in Capcom’s upcoming multiplayer game — Exoprimal. The objective is to fight an invasion of dinosaurs with armored soldiers, similar to Iron Man. At the event, a new trailer was released, emphasizing the different competitive modes.

The emphasis is on the mode Dino Survival, in which two teams compete to complete missions before the rival team, unlocking new pieces of the story as you progress. The launch is scheduled for 2023. A closed beta will be released soon, for those who sign up on the official website.

10 years of Dragon’s Dogma

Dragon’s Dogmaoriginally released for Playstation 3turns 10 in 2022. A special video will be published this Thursday, June 16with the possible announcement of a new game.

Resident Evil Village

At the event, it was revealed that Resident Evil: Village will gain a host of new content in the Winter’s Expansion. Among the news announced, it will be possible to play the adventure of Ethan completely in third person and new missions in the The Mercenaries: Additional Orderswith playable characters such as Lady Dimitrescu.

Finally, the main story will continue with the DLC shadows of rose, which follows Ethan’s daughter Rose as she tries to get rid of her powers. The package will be released in october 28along with the competitive game RE:Verse.

resident Evil 4

the remake of resident Evil 4 was recently announced. Today Capcom brought a new trailer showing a little more of the project. It was reinforced that the objective is to reinvent the original experience as it was done with Resident Evil 2 and 3. To top it off, a small preview of the gameplay was shown.

Resident Evil in the new generation

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard will get a new version that takes better advantage of the new generation features. In addition to improving performance, games will now make use of ray-tracing, 3D audio and other new features exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The free update is now available.

Did you like all the news? Which one got you most excited? Don’t forget to comment!

Stay with: