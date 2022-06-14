“Mundstock ESF will be closed for the construction of a new one”, reveals health secretary at the City CouncilRPI – Rádio Progresso de Ijuí

June 13, 2022

Janaina Melo

Health secretary Márcio Strassburger participated in the ordinary session at the Ijuí City Council this Monday, 13, at the invitation of the president of the house, Matheus Pompeo de Mattos (PDT). In the midst of the debate regarding the executive’s initiatives to better serve the population, the secretary revealed that the family health strategy of the Mundstock neighborhood will be closed.

According to the secretary, the unit’s structure is old, which does not meet the needs of a complete health strategy and the objective is to offer care in another space, more centralized in the neighborhood. “This is part of the regionalization process that we are doing,” he said.

Also according to the secretary, the folder is working to solve existing problems in the municipal health network, such as the evaluation of services by the population. “Now we have, in all units, the possibility of evaluating the service”, he said, adding that he was always available to assist the community and councilors.

The secretary answered the questions of councilors, who asked about matters such as the overcrowding of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), Screening Center, delay in scheduling appointments in units in the neighborhoods and also appointment of professionals approved in the last public tender.

Regarding the UPA and the CT, Strassburger explained that the overcrowding is due to the significant increase in demand, driven by respiratory diseases. “That’s why we implemented the Health Owl and we are constantly working to solve these problems,” she said.

The secretary also highlighted that the public tender will have an extended term, which guarantees the appointment of those approved.

Source: Rádio Progresso de Ijuí