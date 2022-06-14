Mysterious hepatitis: Saúde investigates 88 cases and seven deaths in Brazil | Health

Pixabay Brazil recorded 88 cases of the disease

The Ministry of Health investigates 88 cases and seven deaths from mysterious hepatitis in Brazil. The disease, which affects children and adolescents, has worried health authorities around the world, since its causative agent has not yet been identified.

In Brazil, deaths under investigation were recorded in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte. The Ministry of Health also investigates whether there is a relationship between seven cases of children who needed transplants and the mysterious disease.

In addition to the 88, five other patients are more likely to have the diagnosis confirmed, shows an analysis of the situation room of the folder, which monitors the disease. There were still 46 cases that were discarded.

There is one suspected case in Minas Gerais, in a 4-month-old male baby, and two more in São Paulo, in 2- and 4-year-old girls. Only one of them remains hospitalized. Among the probable cases, one was registered in Rio de Janeiro and another in Mato Grosso do Sul, both in 16-year-old adolescents.

The Ministry of Health defines as suspected cases those that affect young people up to 17 years of age with acute hepatitis and a negative diagnosis for hepatitis A, B and C, dengue, zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, among others, and a condition that progressed to hepatitis fulminating attack of unknown cause, from October 1 to April 20.

Probable cases, in addition to these criteria, also ruled out hepatitis E. Of the cases under investigation — awaiting tests or results — 41 are girls and 47 boys, aged between 3 months and 6 years.

The main symptoms are jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, vomiting and abdominal pain. The folder warns of signs of fulminant hepatitis, which is acute liver failure, with jaundice, coagulopathy (prolonged and excessive bleeding) and hepatic encephalopathy (deterioration of brain functions) within eight weeks.

In the world, there are already 99 cases under investigation and 650 probable cases in 33 different countries, informs the ministry. In all, 99 deaths were reported in the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Indonesia and Palestine, in addition to 38 transplants.