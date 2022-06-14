NASA will examine data on unidentified events in the sky

NASA will assemble a team to examine data on unidentified events in the sky. Photo: Getty Images.

NASA is assembling a team to examine UAP/UFO data;

The idea is to gather data on events occurring in the sky that “cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena”;

According to NASA, interest in the phenomena exists from the perspective of safety and security.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said last Thursday that it is assembling a team to examine Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), also known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The new group plans to gather data on events occurring in the sky that “cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena” for future use.

Read too:

According to the agency, its interest in the phenomena exists from the perspective of safety and security, as there is no evidence that the popular UFOs have an extraterrestrial origin.

“NASA believes that scientific discovery tools are powerful and apply here as well,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at the space agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

“We have access to a wide range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and the team that can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. This is the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do,” he continued.

David Spergel, astrophysicist and president of the Simons Foundation in New York, will lead the team.