New Street Fighter 6 details: World Tour mode size, Jamie and more

Japan’s IGN website interviewed Capcom’s Takayuki Nakayama and Shuhei Matsumoto, and new details of Street Fighter 6 were revealed.

See all the details below, translated by ResetEra user Scotia:

Development on Street Fighter 6 began in 2018. Nakayama (who was directing SFV at the time) created a 92-page proposal booklet for what he envisioned to be SF6 that included FIGHTING GROUND, BATTLE HUB, and WORLD TOUR.

Nakayama says that while what’s in those proposals often changes significantly during mid-development, SF6’s 92-page booklet has remained the same since he created it in 2018 and still contains what he calls the game’s three pillars; Fighting Ground, Battle Hub and World Tour modes.

With the Drive System, they started with the idea of ​​making it easier to experience strong actions and defenses using the Drive meter. Various aspects of the Drive System were noted to have similarities to the game systems and mechanics of Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter III, but according to Nakayama, the aim was not to introduce elements from previous titles.

Jamie came about due to there never having been a Drunken Fist character in the series before SF6. Because he is also young, Nakayama wanted to add current culture to him and thus made Jamie a breakdancer and set him as Luke’s rival.

The drink in Jamie’s pitcher is called Yakuyu, which is more like a medicinal tea rather than alcohol. Matsumoto continued calling it ‘a special drink’ and everyone in the room started laughing.

As for the existing Street Fighter characters, they are trying to keep the good parts of each character while making adjustments to the game as a whole. Nakayama uses an example of Ryu’s Neriki V-Trigger from SF5 which is back, but with a different command.

They didn’t think of World Tour Mode as an extra mode, but rather as a single content game. They feel the same way about Fighting Ground and Battle Hub and say it feels like they’re making three games instead of one, which has been a problem for the developers.

Matsumoto says he didn’t intend to depict the country of America in particular with the World Tour mode and its focus on Metro City; “I don’t think street culture has anything to do with countries, so I’m not really aware of that.”

Nakayama slips up and reveals that Metro City is actually just the first stage of the World Tour mode. The interviewer notices and seeks further comments from Nakayama; “well, it’s ‘WORLD TOUR’. I can’t say for sure yet, but I hope you’re looking forward to hearing more about it. Our goal is to create an experience where you can travel the world and become stronger.”

The interviewer goes back to Ryu’s old words from the series; “I’m going to meet someone stronger than I am” and feels that the World Tour mode will be the embodiment of that.

Matsumoto points out that Luke’s words at the beginning of the State of Play trailer; “there is probably no end to the journey to discover what strength is” also describe the World Tour mode adventure.

“There are a lot of hardcore fighters and casual fighters out there, but there are also people who like the Street Fighter worldview and characters. It would be nice if you could imagine an approach that could reach them as well.” – Matsumoto

After Matsumoto says that; the interviewer is reminded of his favorite game Shenmue and notes that World Tour mode and Shenmue have something in common due to their origins stemming from well-known fighting games (Virtua Fighter for Shenmue).

While the interviewer was hesitant to compare this new work to something as well-known as Shenmue, the first thing Nakayama said upon seeing it was for him to try the World Tour mode, as he knew he liked Shenmue.

When asked if they were influenced by Shenmue, Nakayama laughs and says that they should have put on a gacha machine. The interviewer confirms that there is no gacha machine in World Tour mode.

“We’re not just making a fighting game, we’re making ‘Street Fighter’ itself” – Nakayama on the World Tour.

Matsumoto says that when they started discussing what Street Fighter’s worldview was, they started discussing hip-hop, urban tastes and graffiti art.

“The UI and direction of the game use subjects that blend well with Street Fighter, as the hip-hop and graffiti style was also the taste of Street Fighter 1 and 3rd Strike” – Nakayama

The interviewer feels that Nakyama’s above statement shows that the World Tour mode (as well as SF6) will be true to the series’ story while expanding from the 3rd Strike starting point. And like 3rd Strike, SF6 and World Tour will also have someone besides Ryu as the protagonist.

While Luke is already confirmed to be the protagonist of 6, it looks like players will be able to create their own avatar to use throughout the World Tour mode. Nakayama doesn’t fully confirm it, but says, “there’s a story to be told, and I think if you follow it, you’ll find your own values ​​and ways to enjoy it.”

Nakayama also didn’t confirm whether Street Fighter’s main characters would appear in World Tour mode, but the interviewer feels they will give Nakayama’s earlier comments (“well, we’re doing Street Fighter”).

The interviewer then gets excited about the idea of ​​flying to Japan in World Tour mode and fighting Ryu and E. Honda, then flying to China to fight Chun-Li and Fei Long. He also ponders the idea of ​​exploring Suzaku Castle or entering a bathhouse and finding a sumo ring.

The interviewer wonders, however, that with the scale of the game getting bigger and bigger by the minute and with Fighting Ground and Battle Hub each being their own game, are they being too ambitious?

Matsumoto disagrees; “While we’re making a fighting game, we’re also trying to make a new Street Fighter game, so we’re saying, ‘For that, we need something like this. We want to achieve, so this is what we need’.”

Nakayama adds, “We’ve been saying this for a long time. Of course there were concerns, but the team worked as one and went on to say, ‘this really is the new Street Fighter, and it is absolutely necessary to broaden the fighting base of the games and make them playable once again for all types. of players’. The team’s hard work and creativity to keep that ambition alive has made it even better.”

Nakayama talks about the development team for SF6: “the development team members were all motivated and sincere, and they came up with new ideas and suggestions daily on how to make the game more interesting, so the functions and modes kept getting better and better” .

He also says that he has never had such a positive development system in his entire career and that while it has been difficult, everyone is eager to deliver a new Street Fighter experience.

Matsumoto says that everyone has worked hard on the game and wants to release new information little by little.

The interviewer already felt that SF6 was an ambitious project from the State of Play trailer, but after this interview they got the feeling that there are projects in the works that are way beyond their imagination. They tip their hats to Capcom for allowing such a project to go ahead and giving developers the freedom to create a new Street Fighter game as quickly as possible.