Niterói starts fourth dose against Covid-19 for health professionals

The Prefecture of Niterói began, this Monday (13), the application of the fourth dose (second booster) of the vaccine against Covid-19 in health professionals. An interval of 4 months from the third dose is required. On the 20th, healthcare workers can receive the fourth dose.

Ana Beatriz Machadoa neonatal ICU physician, secured her fourth dose at Policlínica Carlos Antonio da Silva, in São Lourenço “Vaccination was what allowed us to get back to ‘normal’. Although we have many cases of Covid-19 these days, most people are out of the woods and recovering. It is a very different scenario from 2020, when there was still no immunization. It is very important for everyone to get vaccinated.”said Ana Beatriz.

To receive the immunization it is necessary to present proof of residence, identity, CPF and proof of previous doses. Vaccination is available at the Vital Brazil, Itaipu, Barreto, São Lourenço, Piratininga and Engenhoca polyclinics, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.

For the nutritionist, Elaine Siqueira Goncalvesthe importance of the fourth dose is survival and quality of life. “We need to fight Covid-19, especially health workers who are on the front lines. We need to understand that vaccinating saves lives. I lost two people in my family before the vaccine and I suffer a lot to this day, so it is thanks to the vaccine that we are here today, the survivors. Long live the SUS! Long live the vaccine”Elaine pointed out.

It is important to inform that the health professional is the one who has professional training in the area, such as a doctor, nurse, technician, dentist, physiotherapist, etc.

The health worker is someone who works in a health unit, such as a hospital or even clinics, but does not have specific training in medical disciplines, such as: administrative, cleaning or concierge.

scheduling

The population of Niterói can schedule the vaccine against Covid-19 through the Colab app, a more practical method that allows you to schedule a date and time, avoiding queues.

To make an appointment, simply download the Colab application, which is available for free on the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS), and complete the registration step by step. It is necessary to be within the target audience and age to receive immunization, following the calendar, according to the guidelines of the National Immunization Plan. It is also possible to schedule an appointment through the Niterói City Hall website: www.niteroi.rj.gov.br/agendamentovacina.

Anyone who needs to reschedule the date and time of vaccination, if they are unable to attend on the scheduled day, should send an email to [email protected]

fourth dose calendar

06/06 from 55 years old

08/06 from 50 years old

06/13 health professionals

06/20 health workers

Vaccination sites for adolescents, adults and seniors

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

Polyclinic Dr. João da Silva Vizella – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726 – Barreto.

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº – São Lourenço.

Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga Dom Luís Orione – Rua Dr. Marcolino Gomes Candau, 111 – Piratininga.

Doctor Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº, Engenhoca













