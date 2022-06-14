Number of active cases of Covid-19 in BA continues to rise and reaches more than 1,100% in one month

Photo: reproduction

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remains high in Bahia and reached more than 1,100% this Sunday (12) compared to the same day last month.

According to the disease bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), currently, 2,615 cases of the disease are considered active in the state, against 211 recorded on May 12.

Compared to June 1, when the number of active cases in the state was 860, the increase was 1,755, which equates to just over 200%.

Despite the increase in the number of active cases, there were no deaths caused by Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.]

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, there were still 186 new cases of Covid-19 and 155 recovered. Of the 1,554,649 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,522,078 are now considered recovered and 29,956 have died.

According to Sesab, the data still reflect the accumulation of cases due to the inoperability of the Ministry of Health systems for four days and may change. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

This Sunday’s epidemiological bulletin also counts 1896247 discarded cases and 336894 under investigation.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday.

In Bahia, 63,681 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far, Bahia has 11,599,566 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,693,092 with the second dose or single dose, 6,047,341 with the booster dose and 354,593 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 954,275 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 524,197 have already taken the second dose.

read more about savior at the iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News