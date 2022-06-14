Parents demand definition on mask use in ES schools

While the curve of cases of infection by covid-19 continues to rise, parents demand a definition on the use of masks in schools, as some educational institutions decided to make it mandatory and others maintain only the recommendation, which has divided opinions.

Since April, use in the state is not mandatory. Last Friday (10), the Secretary of Health (Sesa) published the Technical Note expanding the recommendation of the use of mask as a measure to face covid-19. In the document, the recommendation is for use in closed places and concentration of people, in addition to school environments throughout the state.

The measure, according to Sesa, meets the current scenario of the pandemic, with an increase in new cases in recent weeks and also due to the seasonality of respiratory transmission diseases.



Mother of little Júlia, 6, and Nina, 4, nutritionist Lara Storch Baumann Maia, 35, has been looking for information to decide whether her daughters will go to school on Monday with or without a mask.



“I’m not sure what to do”

She received, on Thursday (09), the statement with the reinforcement of the recommendation. “This has left us with doubts. I am not against the use of masks and, if necessary, we will. But I also don’t think that school is the big problem for covid “.

The nutritionist questioned why other places, such as parties and concerts, did not have specific recommendations in the technical note, as well as schools. “We take care. When children have symptoms, they don’t go to school. Also, Julia is vaccinated. I do not know what to do”.

The president of the Association of Parents of Students of the State (Assopaes), Janilton José da Silva, understands that the government should not have released the masks in crowded environments, especially in schools.

“I think a joint decision is needed, as there are schools that are demanding the use of masks and others are just recommending them. Students, especially children, do not know whether or not to use them and some are embarrassed to put them on, since their classmates are not using them. In addition, there are parents who defend the use and others who do not”, he observes.

For Janilton, in addition to winter, which increases respiratory diseases, at this time there are June festivals, which, in his view, justifies the use of a mask to further prevent the spread of the disease.

Ethel Maciel, a doctor in epidemiology, advocates that the mask be used in all closed environments. “The pandemic continues, the virus is circulating and we have the problem of the long covid”.

Among the institutions that are requiring students to use it, starting this Monday, is Colégio Renovação, in Vitória.

Most, however, still recommend it, such as Colégio Salesiano Jardim Camburi.

The institution’s executive director, Ilton Chaves, revealed that even before the release of Sesa’s technical note, he had already sent a circular to parents reinforcing the recommendation. “Since then, the use of the mask has increased among students and staff”.

“Children can and should attend school”, says pediatrician Ana Escobar

It’s not just Covid-19 that is worrying parents, but other respiratory diseases as well. In an interview with Agência Folha, pediatrician Ana Escobar, who is coordinator of the Preventive and Social Pediatrics course at the Department of Pediatrics at the USP School of Medicine, warned about the importance of wearing a mask.

How to protect children against covid?

Ana Escobar: According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, children over two years old must wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash their hands.

In your opinion, should the return of wearing a mask be an obligation or a recommendation?

Ana Escobar:The pandemic is not over and we are subject to new variants and subvariants. There will be times with more and others with less cases. When it decreases, you can relax the use of mask. Now it has to strongly recommend the use of a mask in closed environments, including schools.

Recommend or oblige?

Ana Escobar:In Brazil, it would be correct to use the expression strongly recommended, but for the Brazilian spirit it would mean “I will not use”. “Thank you” is not the best word, but it can be the most effective.

So, is it a must-have?

Ana Escobar:That’s it.

Is the vaccine immunity of children the same as that of adults?

Ana Escobar:It’s more or less the same thing. Immunity induced by the disease or the vaccine tends to last around four months – perhaps from the disease even less.

Do you consider it safe to attend school at this time?

Ana Escobar:Face-to-face schooling is essential for children’s development. The online scheme served the moment when we were getting to know the pandemic, understanding the risk of the disease. Children can and should attend school.

The pandemic will have worse and better times. In the worst case we will have to be responsible enough to put a mask on children over two years old and send them to school. Everyone’s responsibility is huge. Is your child sick? Do you have any flu symptoms? Do not send to school.

OPINIONS

“It is important that the subject is discussed again with children because of the risks brought by the increase in cases. It is a way of caring for them and their family.”, Marina Miranda, clinical psychologist

“The orientation is to tell the truth to children about the increase in cases of covid. And the way the child will react depends on the way the parents will communicate”, Paula Santos, child psychologist and psychoanalyst







