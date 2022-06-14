Persona 4 Golden, P3 Portable and P5 Royal are coming to PS5

After announcing the arrival of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal to Xbox Game Pass, Atlus also confirmed versions of the title for PS5. In a statement (via Push Square), the company did not reveal when the titles will debut on the platform.

On top of that, the Japanese company has not reported Portable and Golden ports for PS4. The franchise owner released the following message:

Atlus recently announced that critically acclaimed games like Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will be coming to Xbox and Windows. These beloved productions will also show up on Steam and PlayStation 5.

Persona 3 Portable was released in 2009 for PSP and PS Vita. Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of the original PS4 port that also became playable on PS Vita — and was later adapted into an anime. Finally, P5 Royal is an improved edition of P5, both on PlayStation 4.

In addition to Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, more Xbox Showcase games will have PlayStation versions

Many games announced at the Xbox event will also have PlayStation versions. This is the case with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and others. Check out the Xbox & Bethesada Showcase summary by clicking here and learn more!