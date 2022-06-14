Piauí registers first death by Chikungunya; Victim is 14 year old

Piauí recorded the first death by Chikungunya, of a 14-year-old teenager, from the municipality of Jaicós, informed the State Health Department of Piauí (Sesapi) this Monday (13). The last death from the disease was recorded in 2018.

The teenager died on June 3 and had been hospitalized at the Justino Luz Regional Hospital, in Picos, since May 29. Upon examination, it was confirmed that he was with Chikungunya.

“We initially received a notification of Chikungunya from a 14-year-old teenager from the municipality of Jaicós. The picture got worse and PCR material was collected, which was sent to Lacen, which was positive. So in 2022 is the first death by Chikungunya. In 2018 we had the record of six deaths, today this is the first”, informed the coordinator of Epidemiology at Sesapi, Amélia Costa.

She stated that in relation to 2021, the state is experiencing an increase of 5,417.7% in cases of the disease, which is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Amelia said that anyone who feels the symptoms should look for a health center and highlighted the need for prevention.

“People who spend two to three months feeling the symptoms, such as swelling in the hands and feet, and this is complicating, because the person cannot self-medicate, they must seek the health service, as a protection measure, which we should What to do is to be careful, not to create breeding sites, not even in your home and to find yourself on the street reporting to the authorities. Even a disposable cup forms a breeding ground”, he highlighted.

Amélia Costa pointed out that she is receiving several requests to release the smoke car in the municipalities, but that the release only happens when certain requirements are met. “We are called to release a smoke car, but in fact it has to have some requirements, as it brings a lot of damage to health, and the requirements are the high rate of infestation in homes and also to assess whether the incidence is high in the municipality”, she explained.

According to the bulletin of the 21st Epidemiological Week, Piauí showed an increase of 5,417.7% in cases of Chikungunya, compared to the same period last year. The six deaths recorded in 2018 were in the cities of Matias Olímpio, São João do Piauí, São Julião and Teresina.

Another disease, which is also caused by Aedes Aegypti, is dengue, which had a growth of 765.8%, and 10 deaths were recorded in 2022.

Barbara Rodrigues

[email protected]