Rumor: Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be announced today

Capcom is preparing the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, one of its big surprises for the Showcase that will be presented today, at the end of the day.

Despite this broadcast focusing especially on already announced games, such as Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom suggested to Japanese fans that some surprises could arise and after some activity on social media, speculation pointed to the announcement of a new Dragon’s Dogma.

Now, DasVergeben, an already known unofficial source of information and who 4 months ago shared the cast of Street Fighter 6, information bought when Capcom officially presented the first fighters, says that the surprise is really this much-desired sequel.

“Dragon’s Dogma fans are in for a great gift today. I hope you’re excited to see it,” DasVergeben said on Reddit, making sure to introduce “2” in his answer to make it more evident that he’s talking about the sequel.

Hideaki Itsuno has previously hinted that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the big project he wants to develop and given the source who is hinting at the sequel announcement, we’re totally excited about the possibility.