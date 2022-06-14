Starfield protagonist has no voice

Bethesda has shared additional details on Starfield and among the information it has revealed is confirmation that the main character does not speak.

As demonstrated yesterday by Todd Howard at the Xbox and Bethesda event, when you start your journey in the mega epic Starfield, you will have to create a character to represent you in this galactic digital world, but only to represent you visually, as you cannot listen to your voice.

Bethesda Game Studios confirmed that the dialogue will be presented in first person, something that is possible to confirm in the gameplay video, but also added that the protagonist is mute. While chatting in Starfield, you won’t hear your avatar expressing your choices.

This may not matter for many players, but for others it may be a small decrease in immersion. There are several experiences where the voice of the characters creates greater involvement and reinforces their personality, making a digital avatar more credible.

Starfield will arrive in 2023 for Xbox and PC, debuting on Game Pass.

Yes, dialogue in @StarfieldGame is first person and your character does not have a voice. pic.twitter.com/A8384m6rGN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2022