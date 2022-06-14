Supermoon can be seen in Brazil this Tuesday; understand the phenomenon

The Supermoon can be seen all over Brazil from 18:00 this Tuesday, 14th. The phenomenon happens when the full moon or new moon coincides with the moment when the star is closest to Earth. When this happens, the moon can appear bigger and brighter.

The phenomenon happens two to three times a year. According to researchers, this year it will take place in June and July and then only in 2023.

The Supermoon will start at 6:00 pm on Tuesday and will last until 6:00 am on Wednesday, the 15th. It is best to observe it during the first hour after birth, as the moon can show variations in yellow, orange or reddish hues.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Planetarium of Rio will open the doors for people to see the Supermoon.

