Supermoon keeps company for guide who isolated himself in district to take care of health – Behavior

Luiz Miguel, 62, made contact with nature part of his treatment for a rare disease

Strawberry Supermoon through the lens of the tour guide. (Photo: Luiz Miguel Balbuena)

Today is a full moon night and a beautiful record of the star made directly from Piraputanga, 118 kilometers from Campo Grande, impresses with its beauty and grandeur. The photograph was taken by a tourist guide who chose the calm of the countryside, to take care of his own health and value, even more, the beauties of nature.

It’s been less than a week since “seo” Luiz Miguel Balbuena, 62, moved to the district and, since then, he has also taken advantage of his free time to dedicate himself to one of his passions: photography. More specifically the one dedicated to bird watching, birdwatching.

On this night (13), however, it was the Supermoon, the first of June, that “posed” in front of the guide’s lens. “I’m specializing in birdwatching so I’ve been taking a lot of pictures of birds, but tonight I took the opportunity to take a picture of this moon, which is very beautiful”, comments Luiz Miguel.

As the first full moon in June, tonight’s is known as the Strawberry Supermoon, which is characterized by being 17% larger and 30% brighter than normal, according to NASA. The name “Strawberry Supermoon” is not related to the color or shape of the fruit. It has its origins in the ancient North American peoples, who at this time saw strawberries bloom.

The tranquility of the district and the opportunity to enjoy the most beautiful aspects of nature, such as the moon, is precisely what Luiz Miguel seeks and needs at this moment in his life. Tomorrow (14) it will be exactly one year since he was diagnosed with erythrodermic psoriasis, a very rare and much more severe form of conventional psoriasis.

In addition to critically compromising the health of the skin, the disease can affect organs, has a great risk of superinfection, dehydration and lead to another series of disorders. It is part of the treatment not to be overwhelmed by strong emotions and stress, something practically impossible not to happen in the big city. Hence the initiative of the tourist guide to seek calm in the district of Aquidauna.

“It (disease) affects from head to toe, it’s very painful, uncomfortable and I also don’t want to give anyone trouble so I decided to slow down. I need that peace, a lot of calm and I also chose to come here because I love nature” , says Louis.

Before the change, the tour guide worked on the implementation of attractions in the region, which in recent years has dazzled lovers of ecotourism. So it’s not difficult for Luiz to feel at home in the district. Coming to Campo Grande now only means returning to the doctor and killing the family’s homesickness.

Below, take a look at other beautiful photos that Luiz Miguel took today of a Canindé macaw, killing its hunger with a tamarind.

Macaw eating green tamarind fruit. (Photo: Luiz Miguel Balbuena)