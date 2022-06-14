Tekken director mocks Sony for accidentally asking for $10,000 for Tekken 2

Katsuhiro Harada, director of the Tekken series, is one of the biggest figures among fighting game fans. Known for his good humor and constant interactions with fans, Harada reacted in a good-natured way to a Sony mistake about the price of Tekken 2.

The PS1 classic is available through PlayStation Plus Premium for PlayStation 5 and PS4, but it can also be purchased by those who haven’t joined the top tier of the new version of Sony’s subscription service.

After TheKBGamer shared on Twitter that Tekken 2 was accidentally listed at a price of $9,999.00, Harada reacted in a good-natured way and wrote “what a wonderful price Sony,” which drew even more attention to the error and generated more reactions.

Tekken 2 is one of more than 700 games available on the new PS Plus, which combines PS Now with the PS Plus service that is now available in 3 different levels, making it possible to play classics from previous generations in Premium.

As mentioned, some classics can be purchased separately and, contrary to what this error suggests, prices vary between 5 and 10 dollars.

WHAT A MARVELOUS PRICE SONY https://t.co/dGoKPdwmD7 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 14, 2022