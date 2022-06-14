The Last of Us Part I: see editions, pricing and release date

During the transmission of Summer Games Fest last Thursday (09), the Naughty Dog officially announced The Last of Us Part 1 — a complete remake of Joel and Eile’s first adventure with numerous graphical and gameplay enhancements to be released on the day september 02 from this year to PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA. Check out the graphic comparison below:

“We’ve implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to let even more people enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been improved. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we’ve also implemented 3D Audio and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players will have the opportunity to experience The Last of Us Part I and its prequel Left Behind in a whole new way,” stated a post on the studio’s official website.

What versions of Last of Us Part 1 will be sold?

As explained during Summer Game Fest and later featured on the Naughty Dog blog, the remake of Last of Us for PS5 will feature three editions, and purchasing any of them during pre-order will already give players additional weapon parts and bonus supplements to aid their journey. Check out the available options below:

Standard — BRL 350

Basic edition that includes the main game and prequel Left Behind available in physical and digital media.

Digital Deluxe — BRL 400

Digital version that will contain the following items and features:

Increased crafting speed skill

Increased Recovery Speed ​​skill

Improved 9mm reload speed boost

Improved Rifle magazine capacity increase

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Punk Dither Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six weapon skins: 9mm Black Gold Pistol Skin, 9mm Silver Filigree Pistol Skin, Tactical Rubber Shotgun Skin, Carved Oak Shotgun Skin, Arctic White Bow Skin, Carbon Black Bow Skin

Firefly Edition — BRL 510

This beautiful physical version with steelbook will have the same advantages as the Digital Deluxealso bringing four comics from The Last of Us: American Dreams with new covers, but unfortunately, according to the developer’s website, it will only be available in the United States.

How long will it take to beat The Last of Us Part 1?

According to the website How Long to Beat, the gameplay duration of the remastered version of TLOU go by 14 to 28 hourswith Letf Behind adding approximately more three hours to that value. So, out-of-the-box complexionists who love scouring every nook and cranny of every map can expect more than 30 hours of gameplay in this adventure.

